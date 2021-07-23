Earnings Outlook For TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see TrueBlue reporting earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of $507.48 million. In the same quarter last year, TrueBlue announced EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $358.94 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 441.67%. Sales would be up 41.38% from the same quarter last year. TrueBlue's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.18 0.08 -0.42 EPS Actual 0.25 0.33 0.24 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 450.27 M 498.08 M 454.43 M 347.16 M Revenue Actual 458.71 M 518.63 M 474.53 M 358.94 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue were trading at $25.29 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TrueBlue is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.