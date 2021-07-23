Axalta Coating Systems's Earnings Outlook

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Axalta Coating Systems EPS will likely be near $0.48 while revenue will be around $1.08 billion, according to analysts. Axalta Coating Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.15. Revenue was $652.70 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 420.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 65.47% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.43 0.33 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.50 0.58 0.59 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.03 B 1.03 B 954.27 M 627.08 M Revenue Actual 1.06 B 1.07 B 1.03 B 652.70 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems were trading at $28.43 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Axalta Coating Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.