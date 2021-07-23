Earnings Preview For Community Bank System

On Monday, July 26, Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Community Bank System reporting earnings of $0.82 per share on sales of $151.69 million. Community Bank System reported a profit of $0.76 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $144.89 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 7.89%. Sales would be up 4.69% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.76 0.69 0.60 EPS Actual 0.97 0.85 0.85 0.76 Revenue Estimate 153.79 M 150.84 M 149.98 M 148.04 M Revenue Actual 152.49 M 150.63 M 152.62 M 144.89 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Community Bank System is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.