Earnings Preview: Crane

On Monday, July 26, Crane (NYSE:CR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Crane reporting earnings of $1.38 per share on sales of $757.88 million. Crane reported a per-share profit of $0.64 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $677.90 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 115.62% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.8% from the year-ago period. Crane's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.1 0.79 0.45 EPS Actual 1.66 1 1.05 0.64 Revenue Estimate 783.54 M 737.92 M 670.69 M 623.02 M Revenue Actual 833.50 M 726.40 M 734.80 M 677.90 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Crane were trading at $91.22 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Crane is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.