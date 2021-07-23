Recap: Republic First Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $38,319,000 rose by 24.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $39,170,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Republic First Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investors.myrepublicbank.com/event

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.61

52-week low: $1.95

Price action over last quarter: down 7.27%

Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp Inc is an American state-chartered bank. It is principally a holding company for Republic First Bank. The bank offers a range of credit and depository banking products and services, such as consumer and commercial deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, automobile loans, mortgages, and other products. It operates in the reportable segment of Community banking.