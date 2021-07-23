 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Republic Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.63% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $49,638,000 declined by 4.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $55,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Republic Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Republic Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.98

52-week low: $27.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.86%

Company Profile

Republic Bancorp Inc operates as a financial institution that provides both traditional and non-traditional banking products through five reportable segments. It has traditional banking, warehouse, mortgage banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS) and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS) business segments. The business activities of these segments include retail mortgage lending, commercial lending, construction and land development lending, internet lending, correspondent lending and indirect lending and also private banking, treasury management services, internet and mobile banking, bank acquisitions, short-term revolving credit facilities, fixed-term residential real estate loans and receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products under the TRS division.

 

Related Articles (RBCAA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com