Recap: First Hawaiian Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 325.00% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $180,852,000 rose by 4.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Hawaiian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kddfqivn

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.80

52-week low: $14.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.78%

Company Profile

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.