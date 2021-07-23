 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.18% over the past year to $1.47, which missed the estimate of $1.74.

Revenue of $4,722,000,000 higher by 2.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,780,000,000.

Outlook

Kimberly-Clark lowered FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.30-$7.55 to $6.65-$6.90 .

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ik3xtxkx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $160.16

Company's 52-week low was at $128.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.55%

Company Overview

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

 

Related Articles (KMB)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of PMI Data
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2021
Kimberly-Clark Earnings Preview
Kimberly-Clark's Debt Overview
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Kimberly-Clark
Software Company Figma Raises $200M At $10B Valuation: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com