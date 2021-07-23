Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.18% over the past year to $1.47, which missed the estimate of $1.74.

Revenue of $4,722,000,000 higher by 2.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,780,000,000.

Outlook

Kimberly-Clark lowered FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.30-$7.55 to $6.65-$6.90 .

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ik3xtxkx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $160.16

Company's 52-week low was at $128.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.55%

Company Overview

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.