 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sensient Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.86% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $335,827,000 higher by 3.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $315,810,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sensient Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/45174/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $89.97

Company's 52-week low was at $50.51

Price action over last quarter: down 2.20%

Company Overview

Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

 

Related Articles (SXT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2021
Sensient Technologies's Earnings Outlook
A Look Into Sensient Technologies Debt
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com