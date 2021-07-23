Recap: Sensient Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.86% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $335,827,000 higher by 3.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $315,810,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sensient Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/45174/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $89.97

Company's 52-week low was at $50.51

Price action over last quarter: down 2.20%

Company Overview

Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.