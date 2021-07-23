 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Roper Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.89% over the past year to $3.76, which beat the estimate of $3.67.

Revenue of $1,588,000,000 up by 21.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,580,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $3.80 and $3.84.

Roper Technologies raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $14.75-$15.00 to $15.00-$15.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3o4jhvf

Price Action

52-week high: $497.11

Company's 52-week low was at $362.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.14%

Company Description

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: application software; network software and systems; measurement and analytical solutions; and process technologies. The firm's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm's businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

 

