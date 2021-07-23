Schlumberger: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 500.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $5,634,000,000 rose by 5.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Schlumberger hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxncp7pe

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.87

Company's 52-week low was at $13.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.89%

Company Overview

Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and Cameron. It is investing more than any other services firm to make its offerings more bundled, which it believes is likely to be one of the key industry trends during the next 10 years. Efforts on this front are most visible via the Schlumberger Production Management business, which now accounts for 10% of its revenue.