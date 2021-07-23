Honeywell International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 60.32% year over year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.94.

Revenue of $8,808,000,000 higher by 17.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,630,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.95 and $8.10.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $34,600,000,000 and $35,200,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481017&tp_key=f9ce9f4a95

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $234.25

Company's 52-week low was at $146.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.09%

Company Profile

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. The firm operates through four business segments, including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. In recent years, the firm has made several portfolio changes, including the addition of Intelligrated in 2016, as well as the spins of Garrett Technologies and Resideo in 2018. In 2019, the firm launched Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution that leverages the firm's domain expertise in buildings, airlines, and critical infrastructure.