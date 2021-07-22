Recap: RenaissanceRe Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.92% over the past year to $5.64, which beat the estimate of $4.62.

Revenue of $1,477,000,000 declined by 4.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Outlook

RenaissanceRe Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

RenaissanceRe Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $191.24

Company's 52-week low was at $142.61

Price action over last quarter: down 8.81%

Company Overview

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance risks. Revenue is primarily derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are property and casualty & specialty.