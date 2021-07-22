Ameris: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.92% over the past year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $251,092,000 decreased by 11.83% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $263,830,000.

Guidance

Ameris hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ameris hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $59.85

52-week low: $20.86

Price action over last quarter: down 10.06%

Company Overview

Ameris Bancorp operates as a bank. It offers services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into five segments namely Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division, the SBA Division, and the Premium Finance Division. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Banking division.