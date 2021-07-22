Recap: WSFS Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 534.78% over the past year to $2.00, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $106,749,000 decreased by 1.99% year over year, which missed the estimate of $112,800,000.

Outlook

WSFS Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WSFS Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.18

52-week low: $24.59

Price action over last quarter: down 13.15%

Company Description

WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company. The company operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, which is engaged in the commercial lending funded by customer-generated deposits and provides retail securities and insurance brokerage services; Cash Connect segment provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and Wealth Management, which provides planning & advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit & deposit products. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from the WSFS Bank segment.