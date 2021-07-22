Recap: Glacier Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.73% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $155,469,000 rose by 4.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $161,180,000.

Guidance

Glacier Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.35

52-week low: $30.05

Price action over last quarter: down 17.25%

Company Description

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.