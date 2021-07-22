Recap: Associated Banc Q2 Earnings

Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 115.38% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $252,958,000 decreased by 43.07% year over year, which missed the estimate of $259,560,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Associated Banc hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477681&tp_key=84db2cb77b

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.95

Company's 52-week low was at $12.04

Price action over last quarter: down 12.01%

Company Description

Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.