Recap: Associated Banc Q2 Earnings
Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 115.38% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.48.
Revenue of $252,958,000 decreased by 43.07% year over year, which missed the estimate of $259,560,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Associated Banc hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477681&tp_key=84db2cb77b
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $23.95
Company's 52-week low was at $12.04
Price action over last quarter: down 12.01%
Company Description
Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.
