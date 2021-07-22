Employers Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 51.76% year over year to $0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $171,400,000 declined by 18.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $156,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $43.82

Company's 52-week low was at $28.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.73%

Company Profile

Employers Holdings Inc provides workers' compensation insurance, primarily to small businesses in low- to medium hazard industries. Its customers are employers, and the insurance premiums that those employers pay accounts for more than 90% of total company revenue. Substantially all of the remaining revenue is generated through investments. The company operates exclusively in the United States, and it generates more than half of its business in California. By industry, the company has the most exposure to restaurants, which account for roughly a fourth of the total premiums the company earns.