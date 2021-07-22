Recap: Midland States Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.36% year over year to $0.86, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $67,527,000 decreased by 1.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $68,430,000.

Guidance

Midland States Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Midland States Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $30.32

52-week low: $12.48

Price action over last quarter: down 12.72%

Company Overview

Midland States Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, certificate of deposits, online banking, debit and credit cards, financial planning, asset management, business and personal loans, and home equity line of credit. It operates in the following segments: Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management and Other.