Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings
Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
Revenue of $38,735,000 higher by 49.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,100,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Clearfield hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480740&tp_key=2bbee728fe
Price Action
52-week high: $43.64
Company's 52-week low was at $13.64
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.41%
Company Description
Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings