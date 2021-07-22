Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $38,735,000 higher by 49.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Clearfield hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

Price Action

52-week high: $43.64

Company's 52-week low was at $13.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.41%

Company Description

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.