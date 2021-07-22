 Skip to main content

Capital One Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 448.87% year over year to $7.71, which beat the estimate of $4.61.

Revenue of $7,374,000,000 rose by 12.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,090,000,000.

Guidance

Capital One Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Capital One Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/smzsaeji

Technicals

52-week high: $168.00

Company's 52-week low was at $60.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.88%

Company Profile

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spin-off of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

 

