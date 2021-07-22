Carlisle Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.82% over the past year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $2.13.

Revenue of $1,178,000,000 up by 15.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Carlisle Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081147/230CCCAA118A5BFAF9C44A122BE9770E

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $200.64

Company's 52-week low was at $115.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.90%

Company Overview

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments include Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.