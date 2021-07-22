Recap: Skechers USA Q2 Earnings

Shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 300.00% over the past year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $1,658,000,000 up by 127.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,480,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Skechers Sees FY21 EPS $2.55-$2.65 vs $2.10 Estimate

Skechers Sees FY21 Sales $6.15B-$6.25B vs $5.92B Estimate; Sees Q3 EPS $0.70-$0.75 vs $0.62 Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45671/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.14

52-week low: $28.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.97%

Company Overview

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments include Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the International Wholesale segment.