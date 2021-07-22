Recap: First Financial Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 45.00% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $157,013,000 higher by 1.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,920,000.

Looking Ahead

First Financial Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Financial Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $26.62

52-week low: $11.28

Price action over last quarter: down 13.14%

Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, and provides banking and financial services product through four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. First Financial utilizes a community banking business model and serves a combination of metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets through full-service banking centers primarily in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The primary component of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans, followed by commercial and industrial loans. A majority of First Financial's net revenue is net interest income.