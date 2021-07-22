Robert Half International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 224.39% over the past year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $1,581,000,000 higher by 42.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,480,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.roberthalf.com/investor-center/events-calendar

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.32

52-week low: $48.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.11%

Company Profile

Founded in 1948, Robert Half provides temporary, permanent, and project-based staffing to corporations seeking employees in the finance, accounting, and technology. It is one of the largest global staffing firms, operating hundreds of locations in several countries. Its Protiviti subsidiary provides risk and business consulting and internal audit services to corporations through scores of global offices. The firm generates annual revenue of over $5 billion and EBIT of over $400 million and has nearly 19,000 employees.