Recap: VeriSign Q2 Earnings

Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.76% year over year to $1.31, which missed the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $329,405,000 up by 4.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $327,950,000.

Outlook

VeriSign hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1462581&tp_key=c83bb588fe

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $234.56

Company's 52-week low was at $184.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.43%

Company Overview

Verisign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. Additionally, the company operates two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic. In 2018, the firm sold off its security services business, signaling a renewed focus on the core registry business. Verisign generates about 60% of its sales from the United States.