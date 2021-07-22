First Hawaiian Earnings Preview

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, July 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict First Hawaiian will report earnings of $0.47 per share on revenue of $179.53 million. In the same quarter last year, First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.16 on sales of $173.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 193.75%. Revenue would be up 3.49% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.28 0.22 EPS Actual 0.44 0.50 0.50 0.16 Revenue Estimate 181.47 M 184.38 M 177.36 M 178.92 M Revenue Actual 173.03 M 188.82 M 182.90 M 173.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian were trading at $27.75 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. First Hawaiian is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.