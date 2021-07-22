Sensient Technologies's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, July 23, Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sensient Technologies EPS is expected to be around $0.76, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $315.81 million. In the same quarter last year, Sensient Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.7 on revenue of $323.09 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 8.57%. Revenue would be down 2.25% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.61 0.68 0.68 EPS Actual 0.77 0.61 0.77 0.70 Revenue Estimate 314.78 M 310.74 M 303.20 M 311.79 M Revenue Actual 359.70 M 334.67 M 323.57 M 323.09 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sensient Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.