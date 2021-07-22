 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Union Pacific Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.87% year over year to $2.72, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $5,504,000,000 rose by 29.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Union Pacific hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/unp/mediaframe/45431/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $231.26

Company's 52-week low was at $167.57

Price action over last quarter: down 1.14%

Company Profile

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated roughly $20 billion of revenue in 2020 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

 

Related Articles (UNP)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Preview: Union Pacific's Earnings
UP Temporarily Stopping Eastbound Container Service To Chicago
US Rail Volumes Flat Amid July Fourth Holiday
Transport Canada Restricts Train Speeds In British Columbia
June Carloads Reflect An Economy In 'Much Better Shape'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com