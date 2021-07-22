Recap: Union Pacific Q2 Earnings

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.87% year over year to $2.72, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $5,504,000,000 rose by 29.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Union Pacific hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/unp/mediaframe/45431/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $231.26

Company's 52-week low was at $167.57

Price action over last quarter: down 1.14%

Company Profile

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated roughly $20 billion of revenue in 2020 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.