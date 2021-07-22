Recap: City Holding Q2 Earnings

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.89% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $55,362,000 up by 5.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,850,000.

Outlook

City Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $88.49

52-week low: $55.03

Price action over last quarter: down 3.94%

Company Overview

City Holding Co is a financial holding company. It provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, southeastern Ohio and Kentucky. It offers various products and services such as overdraft facility, saving accounts, credit card and debit card, loans for various purposes, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, technology products, and others. These products and services are provided to commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services.