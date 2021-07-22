Recap: Popular Q2 Earnings

Shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 78.52% year over year to $2.66, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $487,802,000 rose by 8.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $478,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bpop/mediaframe/45598/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.72

Company's 52-week low was at $34.30

Price action over last quarter: down 3.75%

Company Overview

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the largest bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. Popular recently restructured PFH and moved much of its activities into BPNA.