 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Popular Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 78.52% year over year to $2.66, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $487,802,000 rose by 8.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $478,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bpop/mediaframe/45598/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.72

Company's 52-week low was at $34.30

Price action over last quarter: down 3.75%

Company Overview

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the largest bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. Popular recently restructured PFH and moved much of its activities into BPNA.

 

Related Articles (BPOP)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Popular's Earnings: A Preview
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Understanding Popular's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com