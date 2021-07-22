Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q2 Earnings

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2466.67% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $5,748,000,000 rose by 88.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,810,000,000.

Outlook

Freeport-McMoRan said it sees Q3 sales of 1.035B Lbs. of copper, 360K Oz. of gold and 21M Lbs. of molybdenum.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fcx.com%2F&eventid=3190371&sessionid=1&key=88AD8627DA22DC5A284EC96289AA7F38®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.10

Company's 52-week low was at $12.44

Price action over last quarter: down 6.57%

Company Overview

Freeport-McMoRan Inc mines more copper than any other publicly traded company in the world. Its assets include the Indonesian Grasberg mining complex, the world's largest copper and gold mine in terms of recoverable reserves. Freeport also has significant mining operations in the Americas.