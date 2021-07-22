 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2466.67% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $5,748,000,000 rose by 88.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,810,000,000.

Outlook

Freeport-McMoRan said it sees Q3 sales of 1.035B Lbs. of copper, 360K Oz. of gold and 21M Lbs. of molybdenum.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fcx.com%2F&eventid=3190371&sessionid=1&key=88AD8627DA22DC5A284EC96289AA7F38&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.10

Company's 52-week low was at $12.44

Price action over last quarter: down 6.57%

Company Overview

Freeport-McMoRan Inc mines more copper than any other publicly traded company in the world. Its assets include the Indonesian Grasberg mining complex, the world's largest copper and gold mine in terms of recoverable reserves. Freeport also has significant mining operations in the Americas.

 

Related Articles (FCX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Freeport-McMoRan
Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Freeport-McMoRan
Understanding Freeport-McMoRan's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com