Recap: Heritage Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 629.41% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $62,562,000 up by 6.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,550,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Heritage Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.hf-wa.com/news-events/event-calendar/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.86

52-week low: $17.39

Price action over last quarter: down 18.53%

Company Description

Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides commercial lending and deposit relationships with small businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Besides, the Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans, and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area. Geographically, all the business activity if functioned through the region of the United States.