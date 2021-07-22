Valley National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.43% year over year to $0.30, which were in line with the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $344,033,000 higher by 5.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $337,590,000.

Outlook

Valley National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dc2uj3x4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.74

Company's 52-week low was at $6.50

Price action over last quarter: down 5.88%

Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal wholly-owned subsidiary is Valley National Bank. It is engaged in providing a full range of commercial, retail and trust and investment services largely through its offices and ATM network throughout northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, Long Island, Florida and Alabama. The segments of the group are Commercial lending, Consumer lending, Investment management, and Corporate and other adjustments, of which key interest income is derived from the Commercial lending segment.