Recap: Safehold Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.67% year over year to $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $44,213,000 rose by 18.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $45,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Safehold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2s89jnoj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $86.82

Company's 52-week low was at $47.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.44%

Company Profile

Safehold Inc is a real estate company. It is formed to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground leases. The ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. The company has a diverse initial portfolio that is comprised of over 34 properties located in major metropolitan areas that were acquired or originated by iStar.

 

