Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 169.23% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $169,014,000 declined by 2.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $171,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Atlantic Union Bankshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Atlantic Union Bankshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e3ix8xvr

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $42.45

Company's 52-week low was at $19.61

Price action over last quarter: down 8.20%

Company Description

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company has one reportable segment, which largely consists of the traditional full-service community banking business. Much of the company revenue streams from overdraft and service fees and comes from the United States.