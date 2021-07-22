Recap: Webster Financial Q2 Earnings
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 112.28% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.99.
Revenue of $220,852,000 declined by 1.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $220,100,000.
Guidance
Webster Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qikfmryr
Technicals
52-week high: $63.81
52-week low: $23.67
Price action over last quarter: down 4.47%
Company Description
Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News