Recap: Webster Financial Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 112.28% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $220,852,000 declined by 1.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $220,100,000.

Guidance

Webster Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qikfmryr

Technicals

52-week high: $63.81

52-week low: $23.67

Price action over last quarter: down 4.47%

Company Description

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

 

