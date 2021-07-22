 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biogen: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.64% over the past year to $5.68, which beat the estimate of $4.55.

Revenue of $2,775,000,000 decreased by 24.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,610,000,000.

Guidance

Biogen raised the total revenue outlook for FY21 to $10.65 billion to $10.85 billion from prior guidance of $10.45 billion to $10.75 billion.

  • Adjusted EPS outlook remains unchanged at $17.50 to $19.00, the mid-point being lower than the analyst consensus of $18.41.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479841&tp_key=5ec330783d

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $468.55

Company's 52-week low was at $223.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.61%

Company Description

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is co-promoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with SOBI) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis. Aduhelm was approved as the firm's first Alzheimer's disease therapy in June 2021.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Biogen's Q2 Profit Falls 70% As Tecfidera Competition Hits Topline
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Understanding Biogen's Unusual Options Activity
Alzheimer's Approval, COVID-19 Vaccines Put Spotlight On Biotech Sector, But What's Next?
Biogen, Mirimus Team Up For RNAi-Based Therapeutics For Neurological Indications
Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com