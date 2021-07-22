Recap: S&T Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 111.76% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $83,728,000 declined by 1.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $85,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

S&T Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2080/41690

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.80

52-week low: $16.98

Price action over last quarter: down 9.84%

Company Overview

S&T Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. It has one reporting unit, Community Banking. The company provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products, cash management services, trust and brokerage services. The company earns revenue from interest on loans and securities and fees charged for financial services provided to its customers.