Abbott Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 105.26% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $10,223,000,000 higher by 39.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,690,000,000.

Guidance

Abbott said it continues to project FY21 adjusted EPS of $4.30-$4.50 .

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o9s8mcab

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $128.54

52-week low: $97.76

Price action over last quarter: down 3.14%

Company Overview

Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.