Abbott Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 105.26% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.02.
Revenue of $10,223,000,000 higher by 39.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,690,000,000.
Guidance
Abbott said it continues to project FY21 adjusted EPS of $4.30-$4.50 .
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o9s8mcab
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $128.54
52-week low: $97.76
Price action over last quarter: down 3.14%
Company Overview
Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.
