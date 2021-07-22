Recap: American Electric Power Q2 Earnings
Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 9.26% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.13.
Revenue of $3,800,000,000 up by 8.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,880,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.55 and $4.75.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.aep.com/investors/events
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $94.21
52-week low: $74.80
Price action over last quarter: down 3.33%
Company Overview
American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (29%), renewable energy and hydro (18%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News