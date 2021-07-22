 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: American Electric Power Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.26% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $3,800,000,000 up by 8.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,880,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.55 and $4.75.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aep.com/investors/events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $94.21

52-week low: $74.80

Price action over last quarter: down 3.33%

Company Overview

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (29%), renewable energy and hydro (18%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

 

Related Articles (AEP)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Where American Electric Power Stands With Analysts
Where American Electric Power Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Analyst Ratings for American Electric Power
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com