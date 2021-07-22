Recap: Trinity Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 650.00% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $371,500,000 declined by 27.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $440,620,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Trinity Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1134/39833

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.77

Company's 52-week low was at $18.29

Price action over last quarter: down 3.53%

Company Description

Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, which owns railcars and provides fleet management and administration services; rail products, which builds, sells, and modifies freight and tank railcars and their components; and all other, which sells highway products such as guardrail and other highway barriers. Customers include railroads, leasing companies, and shipping companies in the industries of agriculture, construction, consumer products, energy, and chemicals.