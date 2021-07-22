Recap: Crocs Q2 Earnings

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) moved higher by 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 120.79% over the past year to $2.23, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $640,773,000 rose by 93.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $559,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Crocs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crocs.com%2F&eventid=3082552&sessionid=1&key=D8895BCBEE981DE9887760E89262F4FF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $120.92

52-week low: $34.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.41%

Company Profile

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.