Recap: Pool Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 64.60% year over year to $6.37, which beat the estimate of $5.48.

Revenue of $1,788,000,000 up by 39.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $13.46 and $13.96.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143074

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $478.67

52-week low: $285.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.10%

Company Description

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.