Recap: Brink's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Brink's (NYSE:BCO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 76.12% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $1,049,000,000 higher by 27.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Outlook

Brink's said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $4.35–$5.55 .

Brink's expects FY21 revenues of $4.2 billion-$4.6 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=c8C5sugF

Technicals

52-week high: $84.72

52-week low: $37.08

Price action over last quarter: down 2.97%

Company Overview

The Brink's Co is a provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. The company's operating segment includes North America; Latin America; Europe and Rest of World. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment. North America segment includes operations in the U.S. and Canada, including the Brink's Global Services (BGS) line of business. It serves retail; financial institutions and other industries. The company services include Core Services and High-Value Services.