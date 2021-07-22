Recap: Marsh & McLennan Q2 Earnings

Shares of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.58% year over year to $1.75, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $5,017,000,000 higher by 19.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,520,000,000.

Guidance

Marsh & McLennan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6jbsnehf

Price Action

52-week high: $144.09

Company's 52-week low was at $102.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.25%

Company Description

Marsh & McLennan is a professional-services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy).