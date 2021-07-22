Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 123.94% year over year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.86.

Revenue of $2,550,000,000 higher by 39.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.65 and $11.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $9,540,000,000 and $9,790,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.questdiagnostics.com%2F&eventid=3196328&sessionid=1&key=7567D36A0D3D4270AF97C836E574F9EF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $142.80

Company's 52-week low was at $104.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.48%

Company Description

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of nearly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.