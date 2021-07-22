First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 102.86% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.70.

Revenue of $2,266,000,000 higher by 40.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,830,000,000.

Guidance

First American Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First American Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.firstam.com%2F&eventid=3192409&sessionid=1&key=2EE50FDA66354F90FFA216B900CE6047®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $66.92

Company's 52-week low was at $44.05

Price action over last quarter: down 1.21%

Company Description

First American Financial is a financial services business providing insurance through two segments: title insurance and related services and specialty insurance. Title insurance and related services includes real estate insurance, property closing services, third-party handling of real estate funds (escrow), risk mitigation, real estate data products, and related real estate transaction services. The title insurance sector serves residential and commercial deals. Specialty insurance includes property insurance policies, casualty insurance policies, and home warranties. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from the title insurance and related services segment in the United States.