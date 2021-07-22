 Skip to main content

AT&T: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.23% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $44,045,000,000 up by 7.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,640,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $175,195,000,000 and $176,913,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7iwx6uhm

Price Action

52-week high: $33.88

52-week low: $26.35

Price action over last quarter: down 10.54%

Company Description

Wireless is AT&T's largest business, contributing about 40% of revenue. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 64 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. WarnerMedia contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications services, provided to a wide range of entities, provide about 15% of revenue. The consumer broadband segment (about 7% of revenue) primarily provides broadband service to 15 million households. The firm recently sold a stake in its traditional television business, which serves 17 million customers and generates about 17% of sales. This business will be removed from AT&T's financials going forward.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

