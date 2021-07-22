Dow: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dow (NYSE:DOW) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1146.15% year over year to $2.72, which beat the estimate of $2.30.

Revenue of $13,885,000,000 rose by 66.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,020,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dow hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2an3ctt4

Technicals

52-week high: $71.38

52-week low: $39.90

Price action over last quarter: down 3.41%

Company Profile

Dow Inc is a diversified chemical manufacturing company. It combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow's portfolio is comprised of six global business units, organized into three operating segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.